-$0.07 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

In related news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. 460,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,849. Avalara has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.