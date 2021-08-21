$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 650,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 51,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,375. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $258.14 million, a PE ratio of 276.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

