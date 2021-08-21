$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

