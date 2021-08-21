$0.36 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.48. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

