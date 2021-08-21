$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Endo International reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

