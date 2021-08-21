-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have commented on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

