$0.72 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $77,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

