$0.72 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.02 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

