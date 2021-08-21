$0.72 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. 567,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

