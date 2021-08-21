$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $131.15 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

