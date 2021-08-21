$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

