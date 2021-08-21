$1.17 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Belden reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.44 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Belden by 103,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.