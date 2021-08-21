$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

