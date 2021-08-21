$1.65 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 73,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $190.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

