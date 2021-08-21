$1.76 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 514,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,392. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

