$100.10 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce $100.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the highest is $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $398.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.66 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,196,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 95,495.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

