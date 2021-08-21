$101.06 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $101.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $102.20 million. Regional Management reported sales of $90.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $405.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,726. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

