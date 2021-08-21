$110.78 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $110.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.16 million to $111.86 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $454.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 143,822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

