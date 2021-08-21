$118.15 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $122.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $466.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $475.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.59 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

