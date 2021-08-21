$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $17.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.29 million to $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMRK opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

