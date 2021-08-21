$198.10 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $198.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.10 million and the highest is $199.10 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $773.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.