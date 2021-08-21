$198.10 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $198.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.10 million and the highest is $199.10 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $773.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.