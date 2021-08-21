199,630 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Spire stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

