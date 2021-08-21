$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

