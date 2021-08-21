$2.10 EPS Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.16. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

MSI traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. 1,209,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,821. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $240.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

