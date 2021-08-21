$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,447,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,004 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,287,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $80.98 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.