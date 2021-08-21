$2.32 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.30. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,813.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

