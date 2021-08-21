$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

