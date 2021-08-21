$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.85 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

