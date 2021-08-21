$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.87. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

