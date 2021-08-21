$210.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $210.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of LC opened at $28.70 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,466 shares of company stock valued at $206,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

