$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.62 million to $22.40 million. Veritone posted sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $582.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

