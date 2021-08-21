$222.81 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $222.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $905.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $955.33 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE:DEI opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

