$26.07 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce $26.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $101.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $102.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.60 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39. Docebo has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

