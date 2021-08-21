$29.02 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $29.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.64 million and the highest is $29.40 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $113.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $114.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.77 million, with estimates ranging from $124.24 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

