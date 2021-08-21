$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

