$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

