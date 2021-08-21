$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SPRO opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

