-$3.99 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings per share of ($3.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($5.50). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($5.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($10.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 181,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.