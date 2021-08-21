-$3.99 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings per share of ($3.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($5.50). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($5.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($10.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 181,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.