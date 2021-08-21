$323.50 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $323.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

