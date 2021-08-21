360 Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

