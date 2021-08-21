$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

