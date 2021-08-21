$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Edison International posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

EIX stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.