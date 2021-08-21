$415.75 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $415.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.20 million and the highest is $424.30 million. Titan International posted sales of $304.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $493.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Titan International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

