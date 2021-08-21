5,507 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.71. 2,401,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

