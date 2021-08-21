$562.23 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $562.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $569.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of SPLK opened at $144.33 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.07. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

