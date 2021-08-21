$577.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce sales of $577.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $604.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GTN stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

