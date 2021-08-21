61,478 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 7,068,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,390. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

