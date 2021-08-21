$669.74 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $669.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $713.00 million. Masonite International posted sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $5,212,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 111,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

