742,528 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 742,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

