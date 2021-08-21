$77.54 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $77.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,567 shares of company stock worth $755,176 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,475,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

